Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules there.

Hockley said the Indian cricket board was “fully across (and) supportive” of quarantine requirements in Queensland.

“We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily,” he told reporters. “We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out.”

The third Test in the four-match series is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. The series is locked at 1-1 right now.

Pattinson out

Meanwhile, Australian fast bowler James Pattinson was on Monday ruled out of the third Test after hurting his ribs during a fall at home, team officials said.

The 30-year-old, in the squad as back-up to established pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, will be assessed ahead of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

“Pattinson injured his ribs in a fall at his property while on approved leave from the Melbourne (coronavirus) hub following the Boxing Day Test,” Cricket Australia said.

“He will not be replaced in the squad at this time and will be assessed further leading into the Brisbane Test match.”

Fellow fast bowlers Sean Abbott and Michael Neser are also in the squad, with the series finely poised after Australia won the first Test in Adelaide and India the second in Melbourne.

Australia squad

Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)