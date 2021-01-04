West Indies cricketer Andre Fletcher, known as the Spiceman, produced two stunning catches in a thrilling match in 10th season of Big Bash League in Hobart on Monday.

Now, these two catches would have been solid efforts in isolation. But to produce such moments under pressure to dismiss the two most important batsmen in the opponent’s lineup is the stuff that makes up the adage: catches win matches.

Hobart Hurricanes’ Colin Ingram and Ben McDermott were taking the match away from Melbourne Stars while chasing a significant score. The momentum was with the home side as they reduced the equation to 45 off 21 balls when Ingram sliced one towards deep extra cover. Running in from the rope and having initially misjudged the flight of the ball, Fletcher threw himself to the right to take a stunner.

Despite that, Hurricanes were still going after the target and McDermott, when on 91, received a full toss that made his eyes light up. He could have gone on to 97, and the equation would have been 15 off the last over. But the well-set batsman, despite nailing the shot, could not clear Fletcher in the deep on the off-side.

The celebrations from Fletcher after the catches were quite the sight too.

Brief scores: Melbourne Stars 6/183 (Stoinis 97*) defeated Hobart Hurricanes 6/173 (McDermott 91) by 10 runs

