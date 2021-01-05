Former India batsman VVS Laxman has said he expects Rohit Sharma to score a big century as opener in the third Test against Australia, starting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, if the 33-year-old can see off the new ball spell by the fast bowlers.

An injury during the Indian Premier League forced Rohit to miss a major part of the Australia tour, which included the entire white-ball leg as well as the first two Test matches.

Laxman feels Mayank Agarwal, who registered scores of 17, 9, 0, 5 as opener in the first two matches, will make way for Rohit in the Sydney Test.

“The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there. You want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1,” Laxman said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“Rohit himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for Australian pitches. So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I’m sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit’s batting is concerned,” he added.

Laxman also said that Indian team fought back in splendid fashion after the Adelaide Test defeat.

“See, a lot can be talked off the field but I think a very fitting reply has been given by the Indian team,” said the 46-year-old.

“It’s obvious that once you’re bowled out for 36, various cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and (Mohammed) Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in a very poor outing in the reminder of the series but credit to the entire team and support staff for the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian cricket team,” added Laxman.