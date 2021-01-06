The inaugural ICC World Test Championship will see teams ranked based on percentage of points earned from their series after the disruption caused due to Covid-19.

The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will contest the final.

Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The international governing body had to change the competition terms for the event to determine how series affected by the global pandemic are accounted for on the points table.