Australia vs India, third Test, day two live: Tough challenge ahead for Ajinkya Rahane and Co
Updates from the SCG Test, day two.
Live updates
Australia 167/2 after 55 overs: Siraj starts off with a leg-side strong field, and the plan early is to attack the stumps it looks like. A couple of deliveries coming into Smith made him a tad comfortable.
It’s an early start, of course, on day 2. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are out in the middle. Both look in good touch. India’s bowlers have a task on their hands alright. Siraj is starting off...
04.25 am: The pitch is going to be a bit quicker today but it’s a very good batting track says Glenn McGrath.
04.20 am: First things first, check out the highlights of day 1:
04.10 am: Hello all and welcome to live coverage of day two between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The third Test of the series is bound to be a crucial one in deciding the winner of Border Gavaskar Trophy and it is the hosts who have started on the front foot.
Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne scored half-centuries as Australia recovered from an early setback to build a promising first innings in the rain-hit third Test against India Thursday.
Following David Warner’s departure for five, the hosts recovered to 166 for two at stumps after more than three hours’ play was lost due to persistent drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Labuschagne was not out 67 while Steve Smith reached double figures for the first time this series with an attacking unbeaten 31. Pucovski contributed 62 in an impressive maiden Test innings.
Fellow debutant Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, in only his second Test, shared the wickets in a clash both sides are desperate to win with the four-match series level at 1-1.
After captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in front of 8,692 socially-distanced fans, just under the quarter of capacity allowed, the rain started falling 35 minutes into the opening session. Eventually, only 55 overs were possible on the day.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo)
Australia scorecard at stumps on day 1
|Batsmen
|Runs
|Balls
|SR
|4s
|Will Pucovski
|lbw Navdeep Saini
|62
|110
|56.36
|4
|David Warner
|c Cheteshwar Pujara b Mohammed Siraj
|5
|8
|62.50
|0
|Marnus Labuschagne*
|67
|149
|44.96
|8
|Steve Smith*
|31
|64
|48.43
|5