Ravindra Jadeja produced a moment of sheer brilliance to bring an end to an epic knock by Steve Smith on day two of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith was the anchor of the Australian innings, finishing with 131 runs from 226 balls, as the hosts were bowled-out for 338. The 31-year-old right-hander hit 16 fours in his knock to bring up his 27th Test century and his eighth in the longest format against India.

Despite Smith’s brilliance though, India did well to keep chipping away at the other end. Jadeja finished with figures of 4/62 as India built pressure on the hosts.

Running out of batting partners, Smith decided to free his arms and find the boundaries. However, before he could do significant damage with the tail, Jadeja showed yet again why he’s regarded as one of the finest fielders in world cricket in what was a moment of pure genius.

Smith tapped the ball towards backward square-leg and set off for two. But Jadeja ran in hard from the rope, picked up the ball cleanly in one swift motion, and hit the timber with just one stump to aim at with a rocket throw. It was a fitting, sensational end to a masterful innings.

Watch Smith’s innings and run-out here: