Zinedine Zidane has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been given the green light to oversee Real Madrid’s game at Osasuna on Saturday, a source at the club said.

The Frenchman had been self-isolating since Thursday after contact with a person infected with the virus.

“He’s negative and the league have given him their okay,” the source told AFP.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after a run of seven wins in eight games, including a crucial win over leaders Atletico Madrid who are two points ahead with two games in hand.