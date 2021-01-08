Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were caught on camera mocking Marnus Labuschagne while commentating in a Big Bash League match and faced intense backlash, prompting streaming service Kayo Sports to apologise for their language and words.
The duo were mic’d up ahead of the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades and their expletive-laden exchange making fun of Labuschagne’s mannerisms was recorded and aired.
Symonds commented on him having attention deficit disorder and needing medication while Warne called him annoying. There was more crude talk about his batting and behaviour as heard in the video.
The video was shared on Twitter and many slammed Warne and Symonds for their insensitive comments, accusing them of ableism and bullying.
Foxtel-owned Kayo Sports issued an apology on Twitter soon after, but only as a reply to the original video.
Labuschagne is currently part of the Australian team in the ongoing Sydney Test against India and was a chatty customer on field on Friday.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australia’s team management is aware of the situation but a team spokesman has indicated it is unlikely they will take the matter further during the ongoing Test.
Neither Warne nor Symonds have responded yet.
