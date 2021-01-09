India’s injury worries mounted as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were the latest additions after taking blows while batting during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Pant took a blow on his left elbow from a Pat Cummins short ball, while later in the innings Jadeja got hit on the left thumb by a bouncer from Mitchell Starc.

While Pant was taken for scans before India’s first innings ended, Jadeja was seen in the dressing room with a bandage around his finger. But the BCCI confirmed later that he was off to get scanned as well.

According to a report by PTI, Jadeja was unlikely to bowl in Australia’s second innings. The 32-year-old’s left thumb was swollen and the physio applied taping on it. He threw a few balls but then it was decided that it won’t be possible for him to continue.

Wriddhiman Saha, on as substitute, was keeping wickets for India when Australia’s second innings began.

Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NrUPgjAp2c — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DOG8SBXPue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2021

Scintillating bowling and razor-sharp fielding from Australia had India on the ropes on Saturday, with Ajinkya Rahane and Co being bowled out for 244 to be 94 adrift at tea on day three in the third Test.

On a fine day at the SCG, the visitors resumed on 96/2 in reply to Australia’s first innings 338, built on the back of a Steve Smith century.

They were dismissed just before the break with Pat Cummins taking 4/29.

More to follow...