Australia vs India, 3rd Test, day 4 live: Saini dismisses Labuschagne, Aussies extend lead past 230
Updates from SCG Test, day four.
Time for the first drinks break and India have done alright to not let Australia run away with this. 143/3, lead by 237 runs. Will we see a shift in gears from Smith? He’s batting on 39 off 118.
Australia 142/3 after 47 overs: Smith is batting on 38 off 117 balls and it was Labuschagne who looked more positive today. Wade meanwhile, under pressure, gets going with a good cover drive for four.
WICKET! Labuschagne is caught behind down the leg side and Saini strikes for India. Saha takes a good catch.
Australia 131/2 after 45 overs: A change of gears has not come about but sign of positive intent against Saini in that over and now Australia will maybe kick on.
Australia 128/2 after 44 overs: Saini has bowled a good first over followed by another one-run over from Ashwin.
Australia 126/2 after 42 overs: Maiden from Ashwin
Australia 126/2 after 41 overs: Australia’s plan would likely have been to see out the first hour without damage and they are nearly there. Lead is 220.
Australia 125/2 after 40 overs: A gear change could be around the corner. Labuschagne dances down the pitch and lofts one past mid-off for four against Ashwin. He’s India’s only spinner now, Australia will benefit a great deal by unsettling him.
Australia 119/2 after 39 overs: Siraj continues and the Aussie batsmen in not great hurry at the moment, rightly so. Plenty of time left in the match for them.
Australia 117/2 after 38 overs: Ashwin with a Jadeja-esque rushed through over. He usually is a bit more measured than that. An appeal for LBW, not reviewed.
Australia 114/2 after 37 overs : Labuschagne gets a full length ball from Siraj and he’s not going to miss out on that. Driven handsomely for four down the ground. That’s the cue for the first change as Ashwin is brought on.
Australia 109/2 after 36 overs: Another maiden over from Bumrah.
Australia 109/2 after 35 overs: Siraj and Bumrah have done their part this morning, you’d have to say. Bowled to their fields, not given loose balls, beaten the bat a couple of times. But Australia continue to extend their lead.
HALF CENTURY! For the second time in the match, Marnus Labuschagne reaches 50. Quite possibly Australia’s best batsman in this series overall.
Australia 107/2 after 33 overs: The lead has now crossed 200, by the way.
Australia 106/2 after 32 overs: Quiet couple of overs after that shocker of a moment in the first. Vihari gets some cheers after he dives to stop a single at square leg. Siraj and Bumrah seem to be in decent rhythm early doors.
Australia 105/2 after 30 overs: OH DEAR! DROPPED! Second ball of the day, Hanuma Vihari puts down an absolute sitter. Labuschagne flicks uppishly and for a minute, it looks like India’s best laid plans have borne fruit early. Jasprit Bumrah cannot believe this, but he somehow manages to mix anger, frustration and smiles all in a matter of 3 seconds
04.15 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the third Test between Australia and India, where Ajinkya Rahane and Co are not in the pink of health.
First innings heroes Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steered Australia to an commanding 197-run lead in the high-stakes third Test Saturday, leaving an injury-hit India with a mountain to climb.
They came to the crease after Will Pucovski and David Warner fell early, pushing them to 103 for two at stumps and a strong position with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.
Labuschagne, who scored 91 in the first innings, was not out on 47 and Smith, who blitzed 131 in his first knock, unbeaten on 29.
Australia padded up again after taking eight wickets on day three to dismiss India for 244 in reply to the hosts’ 338.
(With AFP inputs and statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru)