The cricketing world has reacted strongly to allegations of racist abuse of the India team from sections of the crowd in the third Test against Australia after six people were ejected and play halted for nearly 10 minutes on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late on Saturday.

In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd.

It was not immediately clear what had been said, but six men were seen being removed from their seats and Cricket Australia said a number of spectators had been interviewed by police before they were thrown out.

“While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter,” said CA’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll, calling the episode “regrettable”.

However, two spectators near the incident told the Sydney Morning Herald nothing racist was said.

Here are some reactions to the unfortunate turn of events:

The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

A racial code of ethics should be established by @ICC to give clear understanding to spectators what is a racist term and what isn't — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) January 10, 2021

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

Disappointing to see that my teammates were subjected to racial abuse repeatedly in Sydney. There is no place for racism in today’s world and it is not acceptable. I hope that strict action is taken against those who misbehaved. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pKZA9Y0gfv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 10, 2021

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

Com’on spectators, we can all do better. The game of cricket is about celebrating EVERYONE and not abusing. #Unacceptable

P.s. Getting to watch cricket live from the stadium is a privilege in these difficult times, honour it. — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) January 10, 2021

I hope these incidents of racist abuse are investigated and addressed immediately. Apparently it isn't difficult to find out who these idiots were. Expecting a quick resolution because that is what Cricket Australia would want too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 9, 2021

Mohammed Siraj’s father died from a lung condition in November. Siraj missed the funeral to stay on this tour and broke through for a Test debut on Boxing Day. A monumental sacrifice, and it would be so disappointing to have that achievement soured by racism at the SCG. #AUSvIND — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) January 10, 2021

“The International Cricket Council has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents,” the apex body said in a statement.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney reiterated the ICC’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

“There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable.

Cricket Australia earlier issued an apology to India and said anyone found guilty of abuse would face consequences, including bans, other sanctions and referral to police.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour,” said Carroll.

“If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”

Australian coach Justin Langer said such antics had no place in sport. “It’s upsetting and it’s disappointing,” he said.

“Anybody who knows me, knows I’ve said for years one of my greatest pet hates in life is that people think they can come to a sporting event, pay their money and think they can abuse or say whatever they like. I’ve hated it as a player, I hate it as a coach. We’ve seen it in different parts of the world and I’m really sad to see it happen in Australia.”

Veteran spinner Ashwin Ravichandran said it was not the first time there had been issues for India in Sydney.

“This is my fourth tour to Australia and Sydney, especially, we have had a few experiences here in the past,” he said, describing them as “nasty”.

“But this is the time where they have gone one step ahead and used racial abuses. It’s definitely not acceptable in this day and age... we must make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Only 10,000 fans – a quarter of the capacity – have been allowed into the Sydney Cricket Ground each day due to coronavirus concerns, making their chants and shouts more clearly heard.

