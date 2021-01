India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain, BCCI sources have told the Press Trust of India.

India’s pace attack was already reeling with injuries to first-choice players Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav but Bumrah’s injury might just knock them out.

Bumrah has taken 11 wickets at an average of 29.36 in the three Tests so far.

The BCCI has not yet sent out an official press release.

More to follow...