India’s Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have tested positive for coronavirus and been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Thailand Open in Bangkok, the Badminton Association of India said on Tuesday.

Nehwal withdrew from her opening match at the Thailand Open against Malaysia’s Kisona Selvaduray on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19. She and Prannoy returned positive in their third Covid-19 test in Bangkok.

NEWS UPDATE:

Badminton Association of India is in constant touch with @bwf, players, team management and organizers. @himantabiswa @AJAYKUM78068675 #badminton pic.twitter.com/CBilGCpmO4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 12, 2021

According to a report from The Times of India, the duo, along with Parupalli Kashyap, who was a close contact, has been asked to head to the hospital to quarantine for 10 days.

Kashyap was scheduled to play Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada on Tuesday and according to the report, although he returned negative, he has been forced to get quarantined.

Nehwal had last week lashed out at the Badminton World Federation for restricting training time and denying the players access to physios ahead of the upcoming tournaments in Thailand.

In a series of tweets, the Olympic bronze-medallist had expressed her displeasure at the restrictions imposed by BWF as part of its coronavirus protocols in the bio-secure bubble.

Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team ? Gym timings the same ... considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape . @bwfmedia — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2021

Tried contacting @bwfmedia but no reply .. so had to do this .. — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2021

An Indian contingent is currently in the Thai capital to take part in the BWF World Tour Finals and two Super 1000 events, where the world’s top players return following a long break brought about by the pandemic.