Without a win in seven matches in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC announced late on Tuesday night that the club has parted ways with head coach Gerard Nus.

“NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish national after taking into consideration a contrast in the team’s current tactics and the Club’s philosophy and vision,” the franchise said in a statement.

“The Club would like to thank Mr Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours. Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season,”the statement added.

Jamil was also the caretaker manager of the side in 2020 for a couple of matches.

After a good start to the 2020-’21 season, NorthEast have not won in the last seven matches. Their last match was a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. The team had started the season by going six matches unbeaten but had been playing out a fair amount of drawn games. In the 11 games so far this season, six were drawn. No side has been a part of more stalemates and the results put NorthEast firmly mid-table.

The 35-year old Nus is the second coach to be dismissed in ISL 2020-’21 after Bengaluru FC let go of long-term head coach Carles Cuadrat.

Nus started his professional career as a coach at Liverpool FC’s academy before was promoted to Rafa Benitez’s first team coaching staff.

Nus had also served as Sporting Director for the La Liga sides Elche CF and Rayo Vallecano.

As a first team manager, Nus has managed Rayo OKC in the United States and FC Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan.

On the international stage, he enjoyed a highly successful stint with the Ghana national team, working as an assistant manager under then Highlander’s head coach Avram Grant.

NorthEast United FC last won a game on December 5 when it beat SC East Bengal. The club is currently in the seventh position with 12 points from 11 matches.

The side has struggled to find consistency in their coaching staff as Nus became the club’s eighth head coach to depart from his role.