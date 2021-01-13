Australia’s Nathan Lyon is eyeing twin milestones in the fourth Test at Brisbane this week – 400 wickets in his 100th appearance – and promised on Wednesday he was “far from done”.

The veteran will become only the 13th Australian to become a Test centurion, joining the likes of Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, current Australia coach Justin Langer and fellow spin king Shane Warne.

“I look at the other 12 guys who have played more than 100 Test matches of cricket for Australia and they’re pure legends,” Lyon said.

“Not just for Australia but (other 100-Test players from) all around the world, I’m going to pinch myself each and every day to see my name up against those fellows.”

“I’m pretty excited about this... just the thought of playing 100 Test matches for Australia is very humbling,” he added.

Most wickets by a spinner in Tests Player Mat Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 M Muralitharan (ICC/SL) 133 800 9/51 16/220 22.72 2.47 55.0 67 22 SK Warne (AUS) 145 708 8/71 12/128 25.41 2.65 57.4 37 10 A Kumble (INDIA) 132 619 10/74 14/149 29.65 2.69 65.9 35 8 HMRKB Herath (SL) 93 433 9/127 14/184 28.07 2.80 60.0 34 9 Harbhajan Singh (INDIA) 103 417 8/84 15/217 32.46 2.84 68.5 25 5 NM Lyon (AUS) 99 396 8/50 13/154 31.98 2.99 63.9 18 3 R Ashwin (INDIA) 74 377 7/59 13/140 25.53 2.83 54.0 27 7 DL Vettori (ICC/NZ) 113 362 7/87 12/149 34.36 2.59 79.5 20 3 LR Gibbs (WI) 79 309 8/38 11/157 29.09 1.98 87.7 18 2 DL Underwood (ENG) 86 297 8/51 13/71 25.83 2.10 73.6 17 6

Most Tests played for Australia Player Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L RT Ponting 168 108 31 0 29 3.483 SR Waugh 168 86 36 1 45 2.388 AR Border 156 50 46 1 59 1.086 SK Warne 145 92 26 0 27 3.538 ME Waugh 128 72 27 0 29 2.666 GD McGrath 124 84 20 0 20 4.2 IA Healy 119 55 29 0 35 1.896 MJ Clarke 115 64 32 0 19 2 DC Boon 107 41 25 1 40 1.64 JL Langer 105 70 17 0 18 4.117 MA Taylor 104 52 20 0 32 2.6 ML Hayden 103 71 18 0 14 3.944 NM Lyon 99 52 30 0 17 1.733 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

A classical off-spinner, the 33-year-old has been virtually a constant fixture since making his debut almost a decade ago and is now on the cusp of 400 wickets.

He goes into the fourth Test against India from Friday needing four more to become just the 16th player worldwide to achieve the feat, and the third Australian after Warne and Glenn McGrath.

“I’m far from being done,” Lyon said. “I’m still hungrier than ever. I want to go out there and play as much cricket for Australia as I can... win a lot of Test series for Australia.”

There is no room for abuse: Nathan Lyon hopes Mohammed Siraj’s Sydney stand sets a good precedent

Lyon’s best haul was the 8/50 he took against India at Bengaluru in 2017.

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan tops the all-time Test wicket-takers with 800, followed by Warne on 708 with the Australian legend recently predicting Lyon could overtake them both.

“If he keeps himself injury free, I think he could easily go on and play for another five years,” Warne said in a column for the Sydney Daily Telegraph last week.

“That’s approximately another 50 Tests, and if he continues to take four wickets per game, then that is another 200 – or maybe 250 if he has a golden five years – Test wickets. You put that on top of his 400 and he’s in the 600-650 wicket club at 38 years of age. And if he’s still going well then he might have a crack at me and Murali, which would be awesome to see.”

(With inputs from AFP)