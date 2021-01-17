Indian chess prodigy Nihal Sarin has won the Gazprom Brilliancy Prize, the International Chess Federation announced on its Twitter account on Sunday.

The award is given to the best game from the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth Championship played during December.

Nihal Sarin (@NihalSarin) is the winner of the Gazprom Brilliancy Prize to the best game from the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth Championship, played during December. His victory against Francesco Sonis received the votes of 5 of the 9 judges. pic.twitter.com/eCTezAv9lw — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) January 17, 2021

Sahin’s impressive victory against Italian chess player Francesco Sonis received five out of the nine judges’ votes.

Sarin had beaten Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open Under-18 section on the way to winning the gold medal at the event.

Fellow Indians Rakshitta Ravi and D Gukesh had also won gold medals in their respective categories.

Here are videos analysing Sarin’s game against Francesco Sonis that won him the award:

