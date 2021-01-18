Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 4 live: Warner the key as Australia look for quick runs
Live updates from Day 4 of the enthralling Test at the Gabba between Australia and India.
Live updates
Aus 75/0 after 19 overs: Thakur has made a good start. Is getting the ball to do something and seems to have found the right length.
Aus 72/0 after 18 overs: Seven runs from the Washington over. The runs continue to flow for the Aussies as the Sun starts to peek out. It had been overcast all morning.
Aus 65/0 after 15 overs: Probably a change of ends for Thakur. Just four runs in the last three over for Australia as India wrest back some control.
Washington Sundar into the attack now.
Aus 63/0 after 14 overs: Steady over by Siraj. One run from it.
Aus 62/0 after 14 overs: One run from the Thakur over. Steady start as India look for more control.
Australia’s scoring shots in the first six overs of today’s play: 4, 4, 4, 4, 2, 4 (nb), 4 (b), 4, 1. Thakur into the attack now. Natarajan gets a break.
Aus 61/0 after 13 overs: Rahane will want to keep an eye on the run-rate too. At the moment, Australia are scoring at 4.69 RPO which is far too quick. India’s bowlers pitching it up and Warner and Harris are hitting through the line. Australia lead by 94 runs.
Aus 53/0 after 12 overs: A bit loose from Natarajan. Two down the leg-side, one short and wide and a no-ball too. All punished. Australia lead by 86 runs.
Aus 39/0 after 11 overs: Another maiden over. That makes it two on the trot.
Aus 39/0 after 10 overs: A maiden over from Natarajan.
Aus 39/0 after 9 overs: Warner edges another one. This one flies just over Rohit Sharma in the slips. Just over. Siraj wasn’t too pleased with the effort though. India’s bowlers are finding the edges today morning. No luck yet.
Aus 33/0 after 8 overs: Natarajan from the other end. One genuine edge from Harris fell just short of the slips. Another drive down the ground. Runs have come for Australia in many ways.
Aus 25/0 after 7 overs: A few tentative pushes, a drive down the ground for four, a couple of deliveries that beat the bat. Day 4 has begun! The pitch looks okay but the cracks should come into play more today. Siraj kicked things off for India, Warner on strike.
We are all set for Day 4. Australia looking for quick runs that will allow them to declare quickly. But they will also have one eye on the weather with rain forecast on the last two days.
Day 3 review: A pair of unlikely third-day batting heroes Sunday gave India a fighting chance of securing the draw they need in the fourth Test against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, in just his second Test, put on 123 runs for the seventh wicket – a record for India at the Gabba – taking their team from a precarious 186 for seven to 309 before Thakur was bowled by Pat Cummins for an entertaining 67.
All-rounder Sundar, on debut, batted well with the tail until he guided a Mitchell Starc short ball to Cameron Green in the gully to fall for 62.
By the time Mohammad Siraj was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, giving him figures of 5-57, India had reached 336, only 33 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369.
Australian openers Marcus Harris and David Warner survived six testing overs as Australia finished the third day on 21 without loss, a lead of 54 runs with all 10 second innings wickets intact.
Without Sundar and Thakur, India would have been in far greater trouble against an Australia side who must win the match to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the four-match series locked at 1-1.
The two smashed the previous seventh-wicket record for India at the Gabba of 58, set by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar in 1991.