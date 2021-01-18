Former India cricketer BS Chandrasekhar, who has been admitted at a hospital in Bengaluru, is recovering well, his family said on Monday.

“Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday,” his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar Bhagwath told PTI.

The 75-year old legendary leg-spinner complained of “tiredness and fatigue” on Friday evening and his speech became a “little bit cluttered”, according to her.

On advice of doctors that he needed neurological treatment, Mysuru-born Chandrasekhar, who lives in Bengaluru, was admitted in Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for medical observation.

Sandhya informed that Chandra has now been shifted to regular ward and is now under physiotherapy.

“There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It’s a very, very minutest stroke”, she said, adding, with medication he will probably be alright in a week or two.

“There is no problem. It’s not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower,” said Sandhya.

In his 16-year career, Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches capturing 242 wickets.