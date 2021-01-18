All eyes will be on the weather forecast for Brisbane as the fourth and final Test between India and Australia concludes at the Gabba on Tuesday.

It’s been a hard-fought series with the score tied at 1-1 for now. And with Australia getting bowled-out in their second innings late in the third session on Monday, we’re left with promises to be an exciting finish to this India tour.

A win or draw will help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while a win is imperative for Australia.

Rain has already had a big say in the fourth Test, with the entire third session of day two being washed out and play being called off early on day four as well.

As per The Weather Channel, there is a possibly of heavy rain in Brisbane on Tuesday. There could be scattered thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of rain.

There are more worrying signs for Australia, who would be keen to get a full day’s play, as AccuWeather has also predicted the possibility of thunderstorms in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur produced another inspirational effort in adverse circumstances but India were set a challenging target of 328 by Australia as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy headed towards an exhilarating finale in the fourth Test in Brisbane.

Siraj and Thakur combined to share nine wickets while dismissing Australia for 294 in their second innings.

Siraj (19.5-5-73-5) punched above his weight to claim his first five-wicket haul in Tests but that didn’t prevent Australia from posting an imposing target for India. At stumps, India were 4/0 with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease.

The highest target chased at Brisbane is 236 and that was seven decades ago which is an indicator of why this Australian venue is considered such a challenge for visiting teams.