Phil Neville has left his role as England women’s manager, the Football Association said on Monday, with the former Manchester United player set to take over at David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

The 43-year-old ex-England player was previously due to leave his role in July, at the end of his contract. The FA said it would confirm the name of an interim head coach “shortly”.

“A recruitment process had already been under way with assistant coach Rehanne Skinner’s departure to join Tottenham Hotspur last November,” it added.

The governing body last year announced that Neville’s successor would be Netherlands women’s boss Sarina Wiegman, but she is not due to start her new role until after the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Neville, who had also been in line to manage a Great Britain team at the Games, was appointed as England boss in January 2018.

His team won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 before reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup later that year but results since then have been poor.

Neville said in the FA’s statement announcing his departure: “It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with the FA and the Lionesses.

“The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham hailed Neville as a “champion for women’s football”, saying he could be proud of his achievements with the national side.

Earlier this month Inter Miami parted ways with manager Diego Alonso following a disappointing MLS debut season.

Inter Miami is co-owned by Neville’s former United and England teammate Beckham, who is also a fellow co-owner at English League Two side Salford.