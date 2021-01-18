Sevilla FC have finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group as part of the Spanish football club’s expansion plans to grow its brand internationally.

The objective of the agreement is to reinforce Sevilla FC’s presence in the Indian market, keeping in line with the club’s global strategy as well as strengthen its presence in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

🔴⚫ OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP 🔴⚫

FC Bengaluru United x Sevilla FC



🎙️ *Press Release* | "Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United join hands to focus on innovation and international expansion in football and technology"#FCBUSFC #FCBU #SEVILLAFC #NuncaTeRinda pic.twitter.com/ySbGl6J5ik — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) January 18, 2021

Sevilla FC brings to this partnership its football know-how backed by more than 130 years of successful performances.

With the help and guidance of its local partner, FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC aim to participate in technological innovation, development and implementation projects addressing the sport industry and, simultaneously increase its footprint in India.

(With PTI inputs)