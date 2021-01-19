Australia vs India, Brisbane Test, Day 5: Can Rahane’s India pull off one final miracle?
Live updates from Day 5 of the Gabba Test between Australia and India.
Day 1: Hurt by injuries and dropped catches, India somehow manage to stay afloat
Day 2: Of timing and intent – Rohit Sharma’s great gifts are also frustrating hurdles
Day 3: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and the joy of unexpected, hard-fought success
Day 3: Shardul Thakur’s cricket is driven by his competitiveness
Day 4: Mohammed Siraj’s maturity shines through in Gabba five-for
Live updates
Ind 11/0 after 4 overs: Australia have started with Hazlewood and Cummins. Starc does have the hamstring issue to contend with but these two have been their best bowlers. Rohit Sharma and Gill will look to get through the initial period.
Ind 4/0 after 2 overs: And here we go. India needs to put the rain out of their mind and just bat. The pitch should be okay initially but it was playing some tricks yesterday. Still, it was possible to bat.
4.55 am: The all-important weather update. It seems like things have cleared up.
4.50 am: Ahead of Day 5, Shardul Thakur: “Ajinkya Rahane didn’t say much.” That said, India are backing themselves.
Day 4 review: Mohammed Siraj took his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test as India bowled Australia out for 294 to set up an enthralling final day of the four-match series in Brisbane on Monday.
With the series locked at 1-1, India need 328 runs for victory or to bat all day for a draw to pull off the remarkable feat of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being severely weakened by injuries and captain Virat Kohli’s paternity leave.
Siraj had Josh Hazlewood caught on the boundary to end Australia’s innings and return figures of 5-73 as clouds formed over the Gabba. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then faced just 11 balls, reaching four without loss, before light rain ended play.
Siraj and fellow quick Shardul Thakur (4-61), playing only his second Test, were exceptional as they kept the Australian scoring rate largely under control while taking wickets at regular intervals.
“It was my dad’s dream that I should play for India, that the whole country will watch his son play,” said Siraj, whose father died in November.
“How I wish he was here today with me, he would have been very happy. It is thanks to his blessings that I could take five wickets today. I am speechless, I am unable to speak about my performance.”
Although most of the Australian batting order got starts, only Steve Smith converted and even he fell for 55 when surprised by a Thakur short ball.
Australia need to win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but, with more rain forecast for Tuesday, India will fancy their chances of surviving for the draw.
The highest run-chase to achieve victory at the Gabba is the 236 that Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.
But as India have shown since their disastrous capitulation in the first Test in Adelaide, when they were bowled out for 36, they are never out of the contest.
They came back and won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and then batted for more than a day to draw Sydney’s third Test.