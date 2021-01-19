The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane and win a second straight series Down Under.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

"The BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus"- BCCI Secretary Mr @JayShah tweets.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vgntQuyu8V — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India’’s young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.