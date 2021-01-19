India head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a stirring speech in the dressing room at the end of a historic day for the men’s cricket team in Brisbane, calling on everyone to enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime moments.

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday. This was the team’s second straight Test series win Down Under.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Shastri singled out Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant for their efforts on the final day of the series, hailed the “three” debutants T Natarjan, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur (actually second Test but debut didn’t last long due to injury).

The former India captain also hailed Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, who took over after Virat Kohli flew home on paternity leave, while the mention of masseurs and physios also brought out applause from the injury-hit squad.

