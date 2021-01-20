Cricket Australia on Wednesday saluted the Indian team’s “resilience, courage and skill” during its historic Test series win over the hosts and expressed gratitude to the BCCI for the “sacrifices” it made to ensure a smooth conduct of the epic contest.

A second-string Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba here to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday in Brisbane.

The note, written by CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and Chair Earl Eddings, was addressed to “friends in Indian cricket”, the BCCI, acknowledging the role played by the Sourav Ganguly-led board in successfully completing the tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CA officials said that the BCCI’s cooperation was crucial to making the tour a hit. The series gave the financially struggling CA a major boost with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars.

The two teams brushed aside some unsavoury controversies like the racist chants against Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah by the crowd in the Sydney Test, to ensure that the focus remained firmly on cricket.

The note also appreciated the contributions of all other stakeholders, saying the series witnessed many enthralling contests between players of the two sides.

India’s tour of Australia started nearly two months back with three ODIs which the visitors lost 1-2 before pocketing the T20 series 2-0.

Here’s Cricket Australia’s letter to the BCCI: