Several big-name players were released by Indian Premier League franchises as they announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2021 edition.

With most teams having a solid playing XI, the focus is on the bench strength and teams have realised that overspending in that area is not ideal. They ideally want players who can come in at crucial times and make a difference if needed.

Some buy backs may still happen and not all teams have reached the minimum spending requirement. So it will still be an interesting auction.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was the biggest name to be axed as Rajasthan Royals chose the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer over him, handing the captaincy to Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians also parted ways with long-term servant Lasith Malinga, who announced his retirement from franchise cricket, while Kedar Jadhav’s journey with Chennai Super Kings came to an end.

Glenn Maxwell, who was in scintillating form during India’s limited-overs series in Australia, has also been released by Kings XI Punjab while his compatriot Aaron Finch is also on his way out of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After all those and many other changes, here’s what the teams will have available for the auction:

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.10 22.90 7 1 DC 19 6 72.0982 12.9018 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.80 53.20 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.10 35.90 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.60 61 22

Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League: