Like so many of India’s heroes in the recent triumph over Australia, Mohammed Siraj played through pain. For him, the pain was not physical but much worse.

A week after landing in Australia, Siraj’s father passed away due to a lung ailment. But he decided against returning to India and stayed on to fulfill his father’s dream.

Having done just that and a lot more, 63 days after the death of his father, Siraj returned to India and went straight to his father’s grave from the airport to offer his prayers and bring closure to the grief, The Times of India reported.

“Siraj arrived around 9 in the morning and from there he went straight to the graveyard,” Siraj’s closest friend Mohammed Shafi, who had accompanied him to the graveyard told The Times of India.

“His father would have been very proud to see Siraj do so exceedingly well in Test cricket, especially against the Australians on their home ground. Siraj would have been happier if he had been able to hug his father on his return and share his success stories but destiny seems to have other plans,” he added.

Siraj laid flowers on his father’s grave and offered prayers. After spending some time at the grave, he returned to his home in Al-Hasnath Colony in Hyderabad.

The fast bowler had a debut series to remember as his 13 wickets in the series helped India beat Australia 2-1 in the and thus retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

His good work Down Under also earned him a place in the Indian squad for the England Test series.

