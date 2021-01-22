India may have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but there was one big positive as far as the Australian team was concerned – Pat Cummins’ bowling right through the four-match Test series.
The 27-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the series and built pressure on the Indians each time he was brought into the attack by Australian captain Tim Paine.
Cummins stats in 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|8
|162.1
|51
|421
|21
|4/21
|7/69
|20.04
|2.59
|46.3
Cummins has been Australia’s premier pacer for a few years now and he lived up to his reputation with a remarkable performance against India, even though his team went down 1-2 in the series.
The right-arm quick played a key role in Australia’s massive win in the first Test and followed that up with consistent performances in the remaining matches. He couldn’t get a five-for in the series but picked three four-wicket hauls.
Watch every wicket picked by Pat Cummins in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy here: