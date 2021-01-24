Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per the coronavirus protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India got his 14-day mandatory quarantine period reduced to a week.

Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for Covid-19. Srikanth had tested negative in the mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday and had also returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.

Srikanth was unable to participate in both the back-to-back Thailand Open tournaments but has qualified for the World Tour Finals, scheduled to begin Wednesday.

He and reigning world champion PV Sindhu are the only Indians to and duo along with the support staff will undergo a compulsory Covid-19 test on Monday.

Update on @srikidambi #BAI has ensured @srikidambi's mandatory quarantine of 14days is reduced to a week and the former No1 has resumed training starting today. The entire team is also scheduled for a compulsory COVID19 test tomorrow as per @bwfmedia protocol.

The other Indian shuttlers who participated in the singles events of the Super 1000 tournament have already left Thailand while the doubles players will fly out on Monday.

The 27-year-old Srikanth had defeated Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11 21-11 in the first round on Tuesday before withdrawing from the tournament.

The world number 14 had withdrawn from last week’s event ahead of his second round after pulling a calf muscle.

“I had to pull out of the BWF Thailand Open to stay in line with BWF health and safety protocols, after my roommate tested +ve. I have however tested negative and I look forward to finishing my quarantine,” Srikanth had tweeted.

Last week, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy had returned positive for Covid-19 results initially but were later cleared to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open after they tested negative in a fresh round of testing.