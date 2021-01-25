Chelsea sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday after a poor run of results left them languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.
The Stamford Bridge club said it had been a “very difficult decision” to part ways with the 42-year-old, who is the club’s record goal-scorer.
Chelsea are struggling in ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.
They have lost five of their past eight Premier League matches after a good start to the season.
But Lampard’s sacking, a club legend was a decision that was lot tougher than previous coaching dismissals and it was for the first time since Roman Abramovic took over the club that he was quoted in a club statement.
While plenty of Chelsea supporters were left heartbroken, there were a few that saw this coming.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Lampard’s dismissal as Chelsea head coach.
(With AFP inputs)