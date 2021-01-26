PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi will be India’s representatives at the BWF World Tour Finals and given that they are against the best in the world, they won’t have it easy but the draw announced on Tuesday will probably leave the latter feeling that little bit better.

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, winner of the first two events of the Asian Leg, has his task cut out if he hopes to achieve his third title in three weeks, at the World Tour Finals that starts on Wednesday. The top seed is in difficult Group A with Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei), Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia).

Srikanth finds himself in Group B with Anders Antonsen (Denmark), Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) and Ng Ka Long Angus (Hong Kong). He matches up well with the players but will have to being his best game to the court to have a chance of beating them.

Sindhu is placed in a slightly difficult group as she will need to get past Tai Tzu Ying and Ratchanok Intanon, players who have troubled her in the past. Pornpawee Chochuwong won’t be an easy opponent either.

The Indian star hasn’t found her best game yet in Thailand and she will hope that the earlier two tournaments would have allowed her to find a better rhythm.

In the other group, the focus will be on Carolina Marin, who has looked unstoppable in the last two tournament. She beat Tai Tzu in both the finals and is playing at a pace that is proving to be hard to stop.

The group stage will be followed by knockouts, with the top two players/pairs from each group making it to the semi-finals. The tournament starts on Wednesday and the finals will be held on Sunday, 31 January 2021.