Cricket Australia has confirmed there was racial abuse hurled at India pacer Mohammed Siraj during the Sydney Test recently but it has also cleared the six spectators who had been removed from the stadium of any wrongdoing.

Siraj had complained to officials at the SCG after hearing racist abuses aimed at him from the crowd, following with the CA got together with New South Wales Police to launch an inventugation.

CA has now confirmed that the six spectators who had been removed from the stadium at the time have been cleared, but the Indian team was indeed subjected to racial abuse.

According to a report by cricket.com.au, here’s what Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Integrity & Security, said: