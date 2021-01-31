Lionel Messi’s most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to $673 million over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Messi would receive a maximum of $673,919,105 over four seasons, if a series of conditions were met.

The contract was agreed in November 2017 and expires on June 30 this year, when Messi will leave Camp Nou if there is no agreement with the club over an extension.

The El Mundo report also said Messi’s 30-page contract saw Barcelona agree to pay the forward $167,497,362 per season, including variables.

It included a signing-on bonus of $139,854,228 for accepting the renewal and a “loyalty” bonus of $94,587,404.

The newspaper claims that with five months still left to run on the deal, Messi has already earned $620,881,824.

On Monday, Barcelona released their financial report for the 2019/2020 season, which revealed debts of $1.426 billion including $886,765,019 in short term, much of it outstanding instalments on player transfers.

Local media have reported that Barcelona have postponed to February the payment of player wages originally scheduled for December.

“I don’t know if it’s true, sometimes things come out in the press that are not true, I have to ask about it,” Koeman told a news conference.

He said the squad were concentrating on football.

“I’ve seen them focused on our work and I haven’t seen them worried about this issue,” said Koeman.

With inputs from AFP