India v England 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Virat Kohli and Co aim to continue home dominance
Follow live updates from day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
Live updates
9.04 am: A number of changes for India too. Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma return, , Shahbaz Nadeem gets a game with Axar Patel injured, and both R Ashwin and Washington Sundar will play.
9.02 am: Root says he thinks the pitch could deteriorate. Four changes for England from the last Test in Sri Lanka. Kohli says India would have batted first too.
9.00 am: TOSS – England have won the toss and elected to bat first!
8.59 am: Pitch report by Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta: “There hasn’t been a first-class match here since last January. It looks fresh, has grassy patches. Could be a little two-paced.”
8.55 am: India need 70 points to qualify for the World Test Championship final. All the scenarios are explained here.
8.53 am: We’re just minutes away from the toss at the Chepauk!
8.44 am: India have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of the game as Axar Patel has been ruled out because of a knee injury. “He complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday,” the BCCI stated.
8.40 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the first Test between India and England.
The first two Tests of the four-match series will be played in Chennai, before the action shifts to Chennai.
Virat Kohli returns to captain a buoyant India against England as they aim to build on their famous win over Australia by sealing a place in the World Test Championship final.
Next up is the much-anticipated four-game series against Joe Root’s England, who are also on a winning streak after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 on their first Test tour since the pandemic.
However, India start as strong favourites on their spin-friendly home pitches, where England haven’t won a Test since 2012.
India top the table followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. The Black Caps reached the final when Australia called off their tour of South Africa over coronavirus concerns.