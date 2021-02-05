Skipper Joe Root hit a sparkling century in his 100th Test to help England start solidly in the opening Test against India on Friday.
Root took a single off spinner Washington Sundar to complete his 20th Test ton, and raised his bat to an applauding England dressing room in Chennai.
The in-form batsman – who made his Test debut in India in 2012 and is playing after match-winning knocks of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka – swept the the Indian spinners around the stadium as he reached the landmark in 164 balls.
The English captain led from the front as England dominated the first day at Chennai. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Root’s brilliance with the bat.
(With AFP inputs)