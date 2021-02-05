Skipper Joe Root hit a century in his 100th Test on Friday, but said England need a minimum 600 runs in the opening match against India.

England ended on 263/3 after Dom Sibley fell to paceman Jasprit Bumrah for 87 in the final over of day one and stumps were called in Chennai. Root, unbeaten on 128 and battling cramp in the final session, put on 200 runs with Sibley after England slipped to 63 for two in the first session.

“I think we’ve got to look to try and get as many as we can - 600, 700 if we can, really try and make the most of the first innings while it’s good,” Root told reporters.

“Those footholes are starting to wear quite quickly. So, if we can bat the whole of tomorrow and maybe into day three then things could speed up quite quickly for us and you never know what can happen from that point onwards, but ultimately we’ve got to try and back up today.”

Friday’s effort was his third successive and 20th Test ton and termed it a “very special” knock.

“Yeah, very special. Last night the guys actually put a little surprise together for me - put some videos from some past players, some friends and family. And Ben in particular, stood up and said some really kind words,” said Root.

“Then to come today and for us to start this series in the way that we have - it couldn’t have gone any better bar a little blip at the end there.”

“I certainly feel like I’m in some good form and I need to make sure I cash in on it I think over the course of my career, I’ve not always gone on and made really big scores so to be going and doing that currently is really pleasing,” he added.

“I’ve worked on a few technical things I’ve looked at a few areas of my game. I’ve looked at certain trends of how I was getting out at certain types of my innings, and tried to eradicate it.”