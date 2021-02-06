India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Root and Co eye big total as Kohli’s men search for wickets
Follow live updates from day two of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
Live updates
ENG 1st inngs: 269/3 after 92 overs (Joe Root 130, Ben Stokes 4)
What a ball from Bumrah! That was as good as any we saw yesterday. Comes from around the wicket and bowls a perfect in-swinging yorker to Stokes, the left-hander just about manages to keep it out. Stokes then finishes the over by guiding it to the third-man fence for four.
ENG 1st inngs: 264/3 after 91 overs (Joe Root 129, Ben Stokes 0)
Accurate start from Ashwin too. Root picks a single before Stokes plays out the off-spinner watchfully. Back to Bumrah.
ENG 1st inngs: 263/3 after 90 overs (Joe Root 128, Ben Stokes 0)
Quiet start to the day as Bumrah bowls three dot balls to Stokes to complete his over from yesterday. Ashwin is starting proceedings from the other end.
9.29 am: The players have taken the field. Joe Root and Ben Stokes are at the crease for England. Jasprit Bumrah has the ball in hand for India. This promises to be another fascinating day of Test cricket. Here we go!
9.25 pm: We’re just minutes away now from the start of day two. England will resume their first innings at 263/3, with captain Joe Root batting on 128. The second new ball is just 8.3 overs old, can India make early inroads?
9.08 am: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how the saliva ban made things difficult for the Indian bowlers on day one:
8.57 am: Joe Root reckons England need to go past 600 runs to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Here’s what he had to say at the end of day’s play on Friday:
8.52 am: Joe Root was at his sublime best as he powered his team to a strong position with a century in his 100th Test. Read all about his knock here:
8.45 am: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
England rode on an unbeaten century from captain Joe Root and a gritty 286-ball 87 from opener Dom Sibley to dominate day one on Friday. The visitors were 263/3 at stumps and will be keen to post a massive total on day two.
For India, it was a hard grind on a difficult Chennai pitch on day one. Ashwin Ravichandran got the first wicket and Jasprit Bumrah bagged the next two but overall, the Indian bowlers struggled to get purchase from the surface. They will need to work hard again in order to stop England from batting out another day.