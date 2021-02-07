Ankita Raina is set to become only the third Indian woman tennis player to secure a place in the main draw of a Grand Slam as she made the cut for the women’s doubles event at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The year’s first Grand Slam starts in Melbourne on Monday.

After missing out on the women’s singles main draw, she still had a chance to qualify as a lucky loser till the completion of the first round, but now the 28-year-old has realised a long-time dream when she signed up with Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnecu to earn a direct entry in doubles.

Years of hard work finally pays....Lion-hearted @ankita_champ becomes only the 3rd Indian woman to make cut for a Grand Slam main draw. She will compete in women's doubles of @AustralianOpen.

Only @MirzaSania and @NiruSanjeev have done it before for India.

All the best champ ! — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) February 7, 2021

Only Sania Mirza and Nirupama Vaidyanathan have competed in the Grand Slam main draws for India before.

Raina is set to be only the second Indian after Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women’s doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to crack a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.

Raina, who played a key role in Indian Fed Cup team’s tremendous progress, said although singles hold a different significance, making the doubles too is special.

“It’s first main draw [appearance] of a Grand Slam, so singles or doubles, I will take it. It’s special. Years of hard work, toil and now I am there. Not only my hard work but blessings and support of countless people have brought me here, I can’t forget that,” Ankita Raina told PTI after confirming her entry.

“I know it’s doubles but India’s name will be there. These are the moments that spark something among people. Maybe a few will start dreaming that it’s possible,” she added.

“People start believing. We touch many small milestones but this one is at a pinnacle. Anyone who starts playing professional tennis, dreams of playing in a Grand Slam.”

“Regardless of the fact that it is doubles, I will take it. I kept at it. I stayed in the process. Maybe next time, I will play singles too. After years of hard work, it is starting with doubles but singles will happen. It’s first, so special,” she added.

Raina said initially she did not find her name in the draw and was disappointed.

“I can’’t believe it, I missed my name in the sheet. After practice I asked for the draw and frantically looked for my name. I did not find it. Then my coach called me to say I have made it,” she said.

Raina had signed up with Romanian southpaw Mihaela, who was a top-50 singles player before injury pegged her back, on Friday.

They will open their campaign against Australian wild card pair of Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock.

“A friend told me that Mihaela is looking for a partner. I spoke to her and she agreed. I have not played with her before but I have played with a lefty on the tour. It will make a good combination. I am looking forward to it.”

Now India will have four Indians competing in the season’s first Grand Slam.

Sumit Nagal will compete in the men’s singles while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will present their challenge in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

Nagal has drawn Lithiania’s Ricardas Berankis as his first round opponent.

Bopanna and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan will take on Korean wild card entrants Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song.

Sharan and his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay will take on German combo of Yannick Hanfmann and Kevin Krawietz.