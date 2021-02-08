When Ishant Sharma trapped England’s Dan Lawrence leg before the wicket during the first Test in Chennai, he became only the third Indian pacer to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket.
Ishant joined Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ashwin Ravichandran, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan in the exclusive 300+ wickets club of Indian bowlers.
The 32-year-old Sharma has reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club. The number only reflects how impressive his second wind has been.
Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).
Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.
India’s 300-wicket club in Tests
619 - Anil Kumble
434 - Kapil Dev
417 - Harbhajan Singh
382 - R Ashwin
311 - Zaheer Khan
300 - Ishant Sharma
Here are some reactions to Ishant reaching the landmark: