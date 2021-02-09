India vs England 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Gill, Pujara aim to ignite another epic fightback
Follow live updates from day five of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
England first innings: 578/10 (190.1 overs)
India first innings: 337/10 (95.5 overs)
England second innings: 178/10 (46.3 overs)
Day 1: Root’s calculated brilliance makes it a day of hard grind for India in Chennai
Day 2: Waiting game on a dead Chennai pitch that may yet spark to life
Day 3: In a calculated counterattack, Pant’s confidence shines through again
Day 4: For third game running, India left hoping for special effort on final day
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Live updates
IND 2nd inngs: 57/1 after 19 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
First maiden over of the day. Archer keeps it straight against Pujara and even slips in a slower-ball. The India No 3 is being as watchful as ever. Not much movement for the right-arm quick.
IND 2nd inngs: 57/1 after 18 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Leach has found his rhythm! The left-arm spinner is bowling a probing line now and mixing his length up well. He gets one to turn and bounce sharply, beating Gill’s outside edge and the keeper too. India get four byes.
IND 2nd inngs: 53/1 after 17 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Archer gets one to skid-on too. Gill is watching the ball closely and staying low. He picks up two with a backfoot push through the vacant cover region before flicking one past square-leg for one.
IND 2nd inngs: 50/1 after 16 overs (Shubman Gill 22, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Leach gets one to stay low and skid-on. Close call for Gill but he does well to get the bat down in time. A single each for him and Pujara in that over.
IND 2nd inngs: 48/1 after 15 overs (Shubman Gill 21, Cheteshwar Pujara 14)
Jofra Archer starts proceedings from the other end. Just a single from that over as Pujara is solid in defense. England need their quickest bowler to make an impact early on.
IND 2nd inngs: 47/1 after 14 overs (Shubman Gill 21, Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Good start for India, eight runs come from that Leach over. Gill gets the first boundary of the day by pouncing on a short ball and pulling it for four.
9.30 am: The players have taken the field. India have Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Jack has the ball in hand for England. We’re in for a cracking day of Test cricket. Here we go!
9.27 am: We’re minutes away from the start of day five! Both teams have all to play for today. England, though, are definitely in the driver’s seat and India will need a special effort to even draw this match.
9.20 am: A must-watch chat between Ashwin Ravichandran and Ishant Sharma:
Watch: R Ashwin welcomes Ishant Sharma to the 300-wicket club in Test cricket
9.16 am: ‘What a wonderful second wind’ – Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma joining the 300-Test-wickets club
9.04 am: Here’s James Anderson talking ahead of day five:
9.03 am: Here’s Washington Sundar talking ahead of day five:
9.00 am: Here’s the pitch report by Deep Dasgupta and Nick Knight ahead of day five:
8.50 am: Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from day five of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India begin day five needing 381 runs to win, with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. England got the wicket of Rohit Sharma late on day four and they’re surely the favourites to win the game heading into the final day.