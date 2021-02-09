For a while, it seemed like India might actually be going for a win. Shubman Gill was going after Dom Bess, just as Rishabh Pant had gone after Jack Leach in the first innings, and the runs were coming at a fair clip.

England still had a lot of runs in their kitty but dreamers will dream. Then, England skipper Joe Root brought pacer James Anderson into the attack and the veteran delivered an over of the highest quality.

Gill had just got to his fifty, he was seeing the ball well but Anderson produced a peach of a delivery to send back the right hander. He got the ball to reverse and the length was just right. Gill came forward to defend but was defeated by the late movement.

India vs England 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Bess removes Washington after Anderson’s triple strike

Then, he got another one to come in sharply to the new batsman Ajinkya Rahane. The review showed that the ball may have hit Rahane’s pads just outside the line of the off-stump. He survived but not for long.

Off the very next delivery, Anderson sent the India vice-captain walking back. A stunning in-swinger off the highest quality beat the right-hander all ends up and sent the stump for a walk... for the second time in the over.

Anderson showed why he’s a legend of the game. One over is all it took to push India completely on the back foot.

Watch the two dismissals here: