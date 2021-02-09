Joe Root led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test on Tuesday, taking the upper hand in their bid for a rare series victory against the hosts on their patch.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and pacer James Anderson took three – two of them in one majestic over – as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win in Chennai.

Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings. He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.

India were hanging on to the chase after Leach struck early with the wicket of overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, and Anderson using his reverse swing on the wearing pitch. Shubman Gill completed his third Test fifty in just his fourth game before Anderson took away his off-stump. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for nought.

Anderson then got India’s first innings hero Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for nought as India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test fifty before being bowled by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.

England have recorded five series wins in India since 1933. They last won under Alastair Cook in 2012-13 in a series when Root made his Test debut. They lost the last series in 2016.

Here are Twitter reactions to England’s impressive victory in Chennai:

No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oCufss4ZLy — Joe Root (@root66) February 9, 2021

What a win by @englandcricket and what a fantastic 💯 Test match for @root66...pretty much the perfect game! #INDvENG — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) February 9, 2021

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

More than slagging India off, let’s applaud England. Superb Batting on day 1 and 2 to set up the win. Change of approach, execution & tactics more than change of personnel should be the focus for next Test. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2021

England had the better of the conditions and didnt give that advantage up from day one. Foundation for a great series. India will come back hard. Loving test cricket, well played both teams. #INDvENG #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 9, 2021

I don't know what the numbers say; but winning Test matches in Asia these days for visiting teams isn't simple. England have now won three in a row. That is phenomenal preparation and execution. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 9, 2021

Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021

To hammer India in India is an incredible performance ... 227 run victory ... This team are onto something potentially very special this year ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

One over from the legend #jimmyanderson killed our chances for a draw. Congratulations @englandcricket #INDvENG — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 9, 2021

India’s only fourth defeat at home in the last 10 years. Lost to England (3) and Australia (1)#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

Credit where credit is due. Not many overseas teams come to India and dominate majority of the test. Many congratulations to @ECB_cricket @root66 and the boys on a famous win. Surely will go down as one of England's best ever wins. #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2021

India have lost just 5 Tests at home since the start of 2010. England have won three of them.

The first two resulted in a historic series win in 2012-13. This has opened up a potentially cracking series

Well played — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 9, 2021

What a stunning victory - massive runs, raw pace, reverse swing, incisive spin when it really counted. Sharp catching, and very astute tactics from Joe Root. One of England's best Test wins in recent memory #INDvENG — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 9, 2021

Outplayed on our own conditions by a team that should most probably have struggled here. Hope we come back strongly next game! Well played England. #INDvENG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 9, 2021

India lost their last 4 Tests under Kohli's captaincy. Kohli has scored only 199 Test runs in his last 8 inns (Ave 24.87). Kohli has not scored an Int'l century in his last 32 inns, last Int'l century was v Bangladesh in India on 23rd Nov 2019. Fantastic win by England 👏#INDvENG — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 9, 2021

Since 2012, India have lost thrice to England at home and just once against all other teams combined.#INDvsENG — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) February 9, 2021

Like India did in Australia, England have shown that if you travel overseas with a very specific plan and are prepared to stick with it regardless of what everyone else thinks about it (and of course getting players to execute them) you can post remarkable victories #INDvENG — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 9, 2021

Terrific win for England: to not just beat but outplay this Indian side at Chennai is one helluva performance. well played @root66 . Expect @imVkohli to come back strongly in next game. A world test championship is at stake. And yes,we need to win the toss next time! #EngvsInd — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 9, 2021

That's been a brilliant performance from England by dominating all 5 days of the Test match and not giving India an opportunity to come back even for a session. This will set the series up brilliantly and surely India will come back stronger in the next Test !! #INDvENG — Abhishek jhunjhunwala (@abhijjw) February 9, 2021

India at the Gabba, Kyle Mayers, England in Chennai, anything that New Zealand do, teams returning to Pakistan.



Strong time for Test cricket. — Stephan Shemilt (@stephanshemilt) February 9, 2021

Virat Kohli has now lost four successive Tests for the third time in his career. This is the first time it's happened while he's been captain. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

1 - This is the first Test match #TeamIndia have lost in their last 15 played at home (W11 D3), since losing to Australia at Pune in 2017. Tumble. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HDPaUX7BOg — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021

India losing most Tests at a home venue:



9 : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

7 : Chepauk, Chennai*

7 : Wankhede, Mumbai#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 9, 2021

India’s last 4 Tests defeats at home:



Vs England, Mumbai, 2012

Vs England, Kolkata, 2012

Vs Australia, Pune, 2017

Vs England, Chennai, 2021



3 of the last 4 losses are to England. — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 9, 2021

Joe Root now has won 26 wins as England's Test Captain. Joint Most along with Michael Vaughan. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ASgNB7Btnt — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 9, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)