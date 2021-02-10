Winning a Test match in India is not an easy task. Since the turn of the century, India have lost only 13 matches out 98 they have played at home. Since 2010, India have lost only five home Test matches out of 51, winning a whopping 37 of those. India’s win-loss ratio at home in that period is, by some distance, the best in the world.
But, in a year that has already witnessed some epic away performances, Joe Root led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test in Chennai on Tuesday, taking the upper hand in their bid for a rare series victory against the hosts on their patch.
Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and pacer James Anderson took three – two of them in a majestic over – as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win in Chennai.
Root and Co outfoxed India, who were on a high after their sensational series triumph in Australia last month, with his bat and his tactics.
Earlier in the match, Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings. He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.
Root acknowledged that it had been a “crucial toss” to win and then go in to make the big first innings. “But from that point we had to follow through and make the most of a very good wicket. We did that very well and posted a good score,” he said.
“To take 20 wickets in very alien conditions, to our bowlers is huge credit.”
India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test fifty before being bowled by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.
“England played far more professionally,” said Kohli, whose side were all out for 337 in the first innings. “England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped than we were. With the bat as well as the ball, we left a lot of things to be desired.”
England have recorded five series wins in India since 1933. They last won under Alastair Cook in 2012-13 in a series when Root made his Test debut. They lost the last series in 2016 despite competing hard but have started with a bang this time around to put India under pressure.
The defeat in the series-opener brought to an end a 14-match unbeaten streak at home. India had won 11 out of those 14 matches as well, since losing against a Steve Smith-inspired Australia in Pune. Since 2010, India have lost just four Test matches at home and three of those have now come against England. This defeat was also only Kohli’s second at home in 27 matches as captain.
The result also marked the first defeat for India in Chennai since the unforgettable 1999 match against Pakistan.
India's home Test defeats since 2000
|Winning team
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|Ground
|Start Date
|England
|227 runs
|won
|1st
|Chennai
|5 Feb 2021
|Australia
|333 runs
|won
|1st
|Pune
|23 Feb 2017
|England
|7 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|Kolkata
|5 Dec 2012
|England
|10 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|Mumbai
|23 Nov 2012
|South Africa
|inns & 6 runs
|won
|1st
|Nagpur
|6 Feb 2010
|South Africa
|inns & 90 runs
|lost
|2nd
|Ahmedabad
|3 Apr 2008
|England
|212 runs
|lost
|1st
|Mumbai
|18 Mar 2006
|Pakistan
|168 runs
|won
|1st
|Bengaluru
|24 Mar 2005
|Australia
|342 runs
|won
|1st
|Nagpur
|26 Oct 2004
|Australia
|217 runs
|won
|1st
|Bengaluru
|6 Oct 2004
|Australia
|10 wickets
|won
|2nd
|Mumbai
|27 Feb 2001
|South Africa
|inns & 71 runs
|lost
|2nd
|Bengaluru
|2 Mar 2000
|South Africa
|4 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|Mumbai
|24 Feb 2000
The 190.1 overs (excluding the no balls of course) that India bowled in the first innings in Chennai is the 13th most the hosts have delivered in a home Test. It’s also the most overs India have bowled in a home Test innings since November 2009 against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad when the visitors posted 760/7 declared.
Since the turn of the century, only four other instances out of 188 bowling innings have seen India bowl more in a home Test.
Most overs batted by an away team in India
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Result
|Ground
|Start Date
|Sri Lanka
|760/7d
|202.4
|2
|draw
|Ahmedabad
|16 Nov 2009
|New Zealand
|630/6d
|198.3
|1
|draw
|Mohali
|16 Oct 2003
|South Africa
|479
|191.4
|2
|won
|Bengaluru
|2 Mar 2000
|South Africa
|510/9d
|190.4
|1
|draw
|Kanpur
|20 Nov 2004
|England
|578
|190.1
|1
|won
|Chennai
|5 Feb 2021
The first innings lead conceded by India (241 runs) in Chennai in the first innings.
The 419-run advantage that England had at the end of the third innings at Chepauk is also the highest since Australia’s 440-run lead in Pune in 2017 (a match that we keep revisiting).
Biggest 1st inns lead conceded by IND at home
|India's score
|Deficit
|Match result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|233
|325
|lost
|v South Africa
|Nagpur
|6 Feb 2010
|171
|274
|won
|v Australia
|Kolkata
|11 Mar 2001
|337
|241
|lost
|v England
|Chennai
|5 Feb 2021
|246
|228
|lost
|v Australia
|Bengaluru
|6 Oct 2004
|185
|213
|lost
|v Australia
|Nagpur
|26 Oct 2004
Lead at the end of any innings for away teams
|Team
|Lead
|End of Inns
|Result
|Ground
|Start Date
|Australia
|542
|3
|won
|Nagpur
|26 Oct 2004
|Australia
|456
|3
|won
|Bengaluru
|6 Oct 2004
|Australia
|440
|3
|won
|Pune
|23 Feb 2017
|England
|419
|3
|won
|Chennai
|5 Feb 2021
|South Africa
|418
|2
|won
|Ahmedabad
|3 Apr 2008
Kohli has also lost four Test matches in a row as captain for the first time in his career while Root has now won all six of his Tests as captain in Asia.
(With AFP inputs)