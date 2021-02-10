Winning a Test match in India is not an easy task. Since the turn of the century, India have lost only 13 matches out 98 they have played at home. Since 2010, India have lost only five home Test matches out of 51, winning a whopping 37 of those. India’s win-loss ratio at home in that period is, by some distance, the best in the world.

But, in a year that has already witnessed some epic away performances, Joe Root led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test in Chennai on Tuesday, taking the upper hand in their bid for a rare series victory against the hosts on their patch.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and pacer James Anderson took three – two of them in a majestic over – as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win in Chennai.

Root and Co outfoxed India, who were on a high after their sensational series triumph in Australia last month, with his bat and his tactics.

Earlier in the match, Root became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings. He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.

Data check: Key numbers from Joe Root’s epic double century against India in first Test

Root acknowledged that it had been a “crucial toss” to win and then go in to make the big first innings. “But from that point we had to follow through and make the most of a very good wicket. We did that very well and posted a good score,” he said.

“To take 20 wickets in very alien conditions, to our bowlers is huge credit.”

India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test fifty before being bowled by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.

“England played far more professionally,” said Kohli, whose side were all out for 337 in the first innings. “England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped than we were. With the bat as well as the ball, we left a lot of things to be desired.”

England have recorded five series wins in India since 1933. They last won under Alastair Cook in 2012-13 in a series when Root made his Test debut. They lost the last series in 2016 despite competing hard but have started with a bang this time around to put India under pressure.

India’s only fourth defeat at home in the last 10 years. Lost to England (3) and Australia (1)#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 9, 2021

The defeat in the series-opener brought to an end a 14-match unbeaten streak at home. India had won 11 out of those 14 matches as well, since losing against a Steve Smith-inspired Australia in Pune. Since 2010, India have lost just four Test matches at home and three of those have now come against England. This defeat was also only Kohli’s second at home in 27 matches as captain.

The result also marked the first defeat for India in Chennai since the unforgettable 1999 match against Pakistan.

India's home Test defeats since 2000 Winning team Margin Toss Bat Ground Start Date England 227 runs won 1st Chennai 5 Feb 2021 Australia 333 runs won 1st Pune 23 Feb 2017 England 7 wickets lost 2nd Kolkata 5 Dec 2012 England 10 wickets lost 2nd Mumbai 23 Nov 2012 South Africa inns & 6 runs won 1st Nagpur 6 Feb 2010 South Africa inns & 90 runs lost 2nd Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 England 212 runs lost 1st Mumbai 18 Mar 2006 Pakistan 168 runs won 1st Bengaluru 24 Mar 2005 Australia 342 runs won 1st Nagpur 26 Oct 2004 Australia 217 runs won 1st Bengaluru 6 Oct 2004 Australia 10 wickets won 2nd Mumbai 27 Feb 2001 South Africa inns & 71 runs lost 2nd Bengaluru 2 Mar 2000 South Africa 4 wickets lost 2nd Mumbai 24 Feb 2000

#Throwback



Before England's win yesterday, the last time India lost a Test match in Chennai was in 1999.



Remember this one? 🤔https://t.co/o6qMEsmx0o — The Field (@thefield_in) February 10, 2021

India’s first Test loss at Chennai since 1999 – against Pakistan



India’s first Test loss on home soil since 2017 – against Australia at Pune



Test wins by overseas teams in India in the past 10 years – England 3 and Australia 1#INDvENG #INDvsENG — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) February 9, 2021

1 - This is the first Test match #TeamIndia have lost in their last 15 played at home (W11 D3), since losing to Australia at Pune in 2017. Tumble. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HDPaUX7BOg — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 9, 2021

The 190.1 overs (excluding the no balls of course) that India bowled in the first innings in Chennai is the 13th most the hosts have delivered in a home Test. It’s also the most overs India have bowled in a home Test innings since November 2009 against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad when the visitors posted 760/7 declared.

Since the turn of the century, only four other instances out of 188 bowling innings have seen India bowl more in a home Test.

Most overs batted by an away team in India Team Score Overs Inns Result Ground Start Date Sri Lanka 760/7d 202.4 2 draw Ahmedabad 16 Nov 2009 New Zealand 630/6d 198.3 1 draw Mohali 16 Oct 2003 South Africa 479 191.4 2 won Bengaluru 2 Mar 2000 South Africa 510/9d 190.4 1 draw Kanpur 20 Nov 2004 England 578 190.1 1 won Chennai 5 Feb 2021 (Since January 1 2000)

The first innings lead conceded by India (241 runs) in Chennai in the first innings.

The 419-run advantage that England had at the end of the third innings at Chepauk is also the highest since Australia’s 440-run lead in Pune in 2017 (a match that we keep revisiting).

Biggest 1st inns lead conceded by IND at home India's score Deficit Match result Opposition Ground Start Date 233 325 lost v South Africa Nagpur 6 Feb 2010 171 274 won v Australia Kolkata 11 Mar 2001 337 241 lost v England Chennai 5 Feb 2021 246 228 lost v Australia Bengaluru 6 Oct 2004 185 213 lost v Australia Nagpur 26 Oct 2004 Since Jan 2000 (when India batted 2nd)

India in their first innings of their last two home Tests:-



v BAN at Kolkata - Score 347 runs with a 241-run lead

v ENG at Chennai - Score 337 runs with a 241-run deficit#INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 8, 2021

Lead at the end of any innings for away teams Team Lead End of Inns Result Ground Start Date Australia 542 3 won Nagpur 26 Oct 2004 Australia 456 3 won Bengaluru 6 Oct 2004 Australia 440 3 won Pune 23 Feb 2017 England 419 3 won Chennai 5 Feb 2021 South Africa 418 2 won Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 (Score in the first innings of a match not considered, these are leads at the end of 2nd or 3rd innings)

Kohli has also lost four Test matches in a row as captain for the first time in his career while Root has now won all six of his Tests as captain in Asia.

Virat Kohli has now lost four successive Tests for the third time in his career. This is the first time it's happened while he's been captain. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

India's last 4 Tests under Virat Kohli

Lost v Eng

Lost v AUS

Lost v NZ

Lost v NZ#INDvENG — JSK (@imjsk27) February 9, 2021

England under Joe Root in Tests in Asia:



Tests - 6

Wins - 6

Losses - 0

Draws - 0#INDvENG — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) February 9, 2021

(With AFP inputs)