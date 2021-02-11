England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.

England won the first Test by 227 runs but it wasn’t until the fourth day when the red-soil Chepauk pitch started offering sharp turn. However, with India down 0-1 in the four-match series, the hosts would like to play to their strengths in the upcoming matches.

Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: “It’s different to the last one. It’s a different soil and darker soil. I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven’t had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess.”

The 27-year-old, who has played five Tests and has been an understudy to Jos Buttler, spoke to reporters during a virtual interaction.

To a query if the pitch would offer turn earlier than usual, he replied: “I found it quite tricky to read the wicket. I found in India obviously that’s (turners) an avenue they would like to go down.

“The last wicket probably played pretty well for about two and half-three days, maybe slightly longer. I guess there is a potential that it would spin earlier (on this track). I wouldn’t like to look too far ahead with that and just look to see what’s given on the day and try and play accordingly,” said the man, who played the last of his five Tests, in 2019.

For Foakes, the pointers he has received from his colleagues could come in handy while facing seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in good form.

The second Test will be played from February 13-17.