Naomi Osaka showed her gentle touch when had to deal with a butterfly landing on her mid-match at the Australian Open on Friday, but she was otherwise little bothered as she breezed into the last 16.

After the butterfly landed on her leg in the second set, Osaka gently carried the insect intruder to safety at the side of the court. But the butterfly refused to leave her side as it landed on her face, much to everyone’s amusement. “Even the butterflies in Australia love you,” the Australia Open’s official account shared on Twitter.

It was a picture-perfect moment as the 23-year-old gently tried to rid herself of the insect and returned to complete an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The third seed, champion in Melbourne two years ago, will now have a blockbuster showdown with last year’s runner-up Garbine Muguruza.

The video was widely shared on social media, with people commenting on how nicely she handled the whole incident.

