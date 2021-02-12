Indian para-athletes continued their good show at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix event, winning five medals, including two gold, on the second day of the competitions in Dubai on Friday.

Simran clinched the gold in women’s 100m T13 final, clocking 12.74 seconds. This was her second international medal after the China Grand Prix in 2019.

Neeraj Yadav won the other gold for India in men’s discus throw F55 event with an effort of 35.49m.

Yadav, who is an Asian Para Games gold medallist in javelin, finished ahead of Ignas Madumla Mtweve (35.49m) and Iran’s Paralympic medallist Hamed Amiri (27.25m).

T13 events are for vision impaired athletes while in F55 events, athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference compete in seated position.

“It feels very good to finally compete internationally. Almost after two years, I was competing in an event. Though I had felt some pain in my hamstring; this is a recurring injury,” Simran said after her event.

“My dream is to break the world record at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I am targeting 11.40secs. I will work harder to better my timing now,” added the visually impaired athlete from Delhi.

In the men’s T44 long jump final, Praveen Kumar (5.95m) and Pardeep (5.73m) claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Bhagyashri Mahavir Jadhav claimed the bronze medal in women’s javelin F34 with a throw of 11.36m.