The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was once again a topic of discussion as India and England battled on day one of the second Test, with the visitors having a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 80 not-out while Moeen Ali removed skipper Virat Kohli for a duck with a superb delivery as India reached 106/3 at lunch on day one.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting on five at the break while Rohit had hit 13 fours and one six in the 78 balls he had faced. For England, Moeen (1/32), Olly Stone (1/14) and Jack Leach (1/23) picked up a wicket each.

Mooen struck a huge blow when he got one to dip and turn in sharply as Kohli, going for an expansive cover drive, was bowled through the gate.

A lot was said on Twitter about the nature of the surface at the Chepauk, which offered sharp turn and puffs on day one.

Here are some reactions:

If England win this week having lost the toss on this beach ... it will be a remarkable Victory ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

I have formally given up understanding Indian test pitches. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 13, 2021

Always good to remember that turn on day one is a bad test match pitch but considerable seam/bounce on day one is a good test match pitch. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) February 13, 2021

Over 9, ball 2, day one of #indveng ... reasonable toss to win (cough)? pic.twitter.com/lrLiYQ4Tam — Robert Craddock (@craddock_cmail) February 13, 2021

Did we just have lunch for Day 1 or Day 5 in Chennai? The ball is looking like a showel as it takes the dirt off the surface. Sir Jadeja would be sorely missed on a pitch like this. #INDvsENG — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) February 13, 2021

Why are indian fans so apologetic about Indian pitches? — aashutosh vyas (@aashutoshvyas92) February 13, 2021

This is the classic ‘it’s not what you don’t know that gets you into trouble it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so’ pitch. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 13, 2021

If Rohit is scoring runs it means pitch is pretty flat - Hotstar comment section 😭😭 — Harshit Pachouri (@kolly_fan) February 13, 2021

I like this one way more than the previous one. There's atleast something happening and it's not a road. Also, while its Easy to blame it on the pitch , Let's not forget that all the three wickets were aided by poor shots. @thefield_in #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) February 13, 2021

When you get a rank turner of a delivery to get out, and you wonder how Rohit Sharma is playing so easily on the same pitch.. pic.twitter.com/1UGcO52iDv — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 13, 2021

Earlier, Leach tossed one up to get Cheteshwar Pujara to edge one to Ben Stokes at slip.

The home side, batting first after Kohli won the toss, suffered an early jolt when the pacy Olly Stone, playing his second Test, dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck. Gill shouldered arms to a delivery that came in and was rapped on the front pad, to give England a great start.

India made three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spinner Axar Patel making his debut while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested. Mohammed Siraj returned to the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Washington Sundar to play his first since January 2019.

For England, Moeen came in place of Dominic Bess and Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson, while injured Jofra Archer made way for Stone and Ben Foakes replaced Jos Buttler as the wicketkeeper.

(With inputs from PTI)