Follow live updates from day two of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.
Day 1: On a tough pitch, Rohit Sharma proves how special a player he is
Ind 329 all out after 95.5 overs (Pant 58)
WICKET! England will be pleased with this. They have picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs this morning. Stone gets Siraj and Pant is left stranded on 58. The tailenders just didn’t hang around with him.
Ind 325/9 after 95.3 overs (Pant 58)
WICKET! Stone softened Kuldeep with the short ball and then pitched one up. The batsman edged it through to the keeper. Best one-two punch in cricket. Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b Olly Stone 0(15)
Olly Stone replaces Moeen Ali from the pavilion end. Pace will be a challenge for Kuldeep.
Ind 324/8 after 95 overs (Pant 57, Kuldeep 0)
Kuldeep Yadav plays out a maiden over. Good going.
Ind 324/8 after 94 overs (Pant 57, Kuldeep 0)
Difficult pitch to bat on but when it is in his zone, Pant goes for it. The pressure is always on the bowler. Moeen got one ball wrong and Pant smashed it for a six.
Ind 318/8 after 93 overs (Pant 51, Kuldeep 0)
Pant doing well to farm the strike now. Just one single to keep the strike. Sensible batting.
Ind 317/8 after 92 overs (Pant 50, Kuldeep 0)
Fours smashed off the first two balls and then a single off the fourth to reach his 6th Test fifty. Pant is on his way. Fourth fifty in four games in India. It has taken him 65 balls.
Ind 308/8 after 91 overs (Pant 41, Kuldeep 0)
Root into the attack. Two left-handers at the crease and that might be the reason. Pant smashes him for a six and he will look to continue doing the same. England will know that every run is crucial.
Ind 301/8 after 89.4 overs (Pant 34)
WICKET! Ishant Sharma gets a top edge off a full toss. Moeen gets another wicket. Two wickets in three balls. Just the start England wanted. Ishant c Rory Burns b Moeen Ali 0(2)
Ind 301/7 after 89.2 overs (Pant 34)
WICKET! England strike early. Moeen Ali strikes early. Lovely delivery. Drew Axar out and the left-hander was then brilliantly stumped by Ben Foakes. Axar st Foakes b Moeen Ali 5(14)
Ind 300/6 after 89 overs (Pant 33, Axar 5)
Leach to start things off on Day 2. It is just Day 2 but you wouldn’t say that after looking at the pitch. Axar plays out the first over carefully.
The players are taking the field now. How will it go? Will England find a few wicket or will we get a dose of Pant madness?
Stat alert: Since 2016, when India have gone past 300 runs in the first innings, their record is 18 wins and two draws.
09.17 am: Most experts reckon that India already have good runs on board. But expect Rishabh Pant to come out and play his shots. If the hosts can get to 400, England will be in a tough spot.
Day 1 review: Rohit Sharma on Saturday paid tribute to the returning crowd after his masterful century guided India to 300 for six on day one of the second Test against England.
Sharma, welcomed with chants of “Rohit! Rohit!”, hit 161 and put on a key fourth-wicket partnership of 162 with Ajinkya Rahane after India – down 1-0 in the four-match series – elected to bat first in Chennai.
Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on five, were batting at the close of play after England’s bowlers took three wickets in the final session.
Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn even on day one.
Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought to put India in trouble at 86-3, stunning the raucous 15,000-strong home crowd – present for the first time since the pandemic – into silence.
But Sharma’s knock restored the exuberant mood of cheering fans, all of whom backed the home team except for a brave half dozen Barmy Army soldiers.
“It was great fun to have them at the ground. I mean it is something that livens up the whole atmosphere of the stadium,” Sharma told reporters.
“When there was no one at the ground in the first Test, the intensity was slightly low from both the teams... I am happy that they witnessed some good cricket today.” (AFP)
8.50 am: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.