A tired-looking Dominic Thiem became the highest seed to fall at this year’s Australian Open when the US Open champion was sent tumbling out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round Sunday.

The Austrian third seed, last year’s losing finalist, appeared to lack energy after rallying to beat Nick Kyrgios over five gruelling sets on Friday in front of a raucous crowd.

He struggled to match the intensity of the 18th-seeded Bulgarian on a silent, fan-free Rod Laver Arena and slumped out 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in 2hr 1min.

Former world No 3 Dimitrov will now play giant-killing Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the quarter-finals after he stunned 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime over five sets. The power-hitting 27-year-old, a virtual unknown before the tournament started, battled back from two sets down to upset the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena.

Dimitrov, who has yet to drop a set, has now reached the quarter-finals or better in Melbourne four times, with his best showing in 2017 when he lost an epic five-set semi-final to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem looked to be in charge when he raced into a 3-1 lead, but Dimitrov came storming back in an energy-sapping 14-minute game to break back with a backhand passing shot. He broke again in the seventh game to take the set with Thiem unable to make any impression against his opponent’s powerful and accurate serving.

Dimitrov had break point opportunities in the opening game of the second set, but Thiem held on and went 3-1 in front before the unrelenting Bulgarian once again levelled. He was in the zone and broke again then served out the set to love and with a now error-strewn Thiem struggling, steamrollered through the third set in just 21 minutes.

Next up for Dimitrov is giant killer Karatsev, the he Russian qualifier who became the first player to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on debut in 25 years, stunning 20th seed Auger-Aliassime. It continued his giant-killing run after blitzing eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann in round three.

The world No 114 is the first Grand Slam debutant to reach the quarter-finals at a major since Romanian Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996 and only the seventh in the Open era.

He is the first qualifier to achieve the feat since Australia’s Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon in 2011 and only the third ever at the Australian Open after Bob Giltinan in 1977 and Goran Ivanisevic in 1989.

The bearded Karatsev has been on the verge of playing a Grand Slam for years, but on nine previous attempts the injury-dogged Russian fell in qualifying.

He was part of the victorious Russian ATP Cup team this month along with Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who play their fourth-round matches on Monday.

With AFP Inputs