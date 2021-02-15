Ashwin Ravinchandran was asked about the conditions to bat at the end of the second day of the second Test, where the pitch had started to take turn early and created a debate. During his answer, Ashwin came up with a line: “it is just another form of art”. And the day after, he took the centerstage and hit 106 as India set England a daunting target of 482 after being bowled out for 286 on day three of the second Test on Monday.
Ashwin scored his fifth Test century and first against England with an edge to the thirdman boundary in his hometown of Chennai. It was his first century in front of his home fans as well.
India vs England, second Test, Day 3 live: Axar, Ashwin reduce the visitors to 53/3
The crowd were expectedly on their feet and applauded arguably the greatest cricketer to represent India from Tamil Nadu. He picked up a wicket later in the second innings, as England were 53/3 at stumps.
Earlier, Ashwin took five wickets to help bowl out England for 134 in response to India’s first innings 329.
The tourists, who lead the series 1-0, have since battled to avoid defeat and will have to mount a record run chase if they are to secure victory.
With AFP inputs